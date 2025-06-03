World / South Korea Exit Poll in South Korea Gives Win to Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung on track to be next president after conservatives' martial law debacle By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jun 3, 2025 7:00 AM CDT Copied South Korea Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung arrives for a presidential election campaign stop in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) See 5 more photos Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is forecast to win South Korea's snap presidential election, two months after his archrival and then conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over his short-lived imposition of martial law. An exit poll by South Korea's three major TV stations—KBS, MBC, and SBS—showed Lee projected to obtain 51.7% of the total votes cast, beating conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo's 39.3%, per the AP. Pre-election surveys also suggested Lee appeared headed for an easy win, riding on deep public frustration over the conservatives in the wake of Yoon's martial law debacle. Kim has struggled to win over moderate swing voters as his People Power Party remains in a quagmire of internal feuding over how to view Yoon's actions. The winning candidate will immediately be sworn in as president Wednesday for a single, full term of five years without the typical two-month transition period. The new president will face major challenges including a slowing economy, President Trump's America-first policies, and North Korea's evolving nuclear threats. The election serves as another defining moment in the country's resilient democracy, but observers worry a domestic divide worsened after Yoon's martial law stunt is far from over and could pose a big political burden on the new president. The past six months saw large crowds of people rallying in the streets to either denounce or support Yoon, while a leadership vacuum caused by Yoon's impeachment and ensuing formal dismissal rattled the country's high-level diplomatic activities and financial markets. (More South Korea stories.) See 5 more photos Report an error