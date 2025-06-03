Exit Poll in South Korea Gives Win to Liberal Candidate

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is forecast to win South Korea's snap presidential election, two months after his archrival and then conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over his short-lived imposition of martial law. An exit poll by South Korea's three major TV stations—KBS, MBC, and SBS—showed Lee projected to obtain 51.7% of the total votes cast, beating conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo's 39.3%, per the AP.