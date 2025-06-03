Report: Navy Ordered to Rename USNS Harvey Milk

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, a highly unusual move that will strip the ship of the moniker of a slain gay rights activist who served as a sailor during the Korean War. US officials say Navy Secretary John Phelan put together a small team to rename the replenishment oiler and that a new name is expected this month. The officials, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the next name had not yet been chosen.

Sources tell Military.com that the order to take the rare step came from Hegseth. The sources say the timing of the announcement, during Pride month, was intentional.