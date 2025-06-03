Report: Navy Ordered to Rename USNS Harvey Milk

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, a highly unusual move that will strip the ship of the moniker of a slain gay rights activist who served as a sailor during the Korean War. US officials say Navy Secretary John Phelan put together a small team to rename the replenishment oiler and that a new name is expected this month. The officials, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the next name had not yet been chosen.
- Sources tell Military.com that the order to take the rare step came from Hegseth. The sources say the timing of the announcement, during Pride month, was intentional.