It Might Be Biggest Ever Payout Over Bed Bugs

A California couple's one-night stay at a California hotel turned into a gross nightmare—but then a $2 million legal victory. Alvaro Gutierrez and Ramiro Sanchez checked into the Shores Inn in Ventura back in February 2020 and say they got "massacre(d) from bed bug bites," according to court records, reports the Los Angeles Times. "The bed bugs latched onto the Plaintiffs while they slept, sucked their blood until they were gorged, and resisted eradication," according to their complaint. The bites led to rashes, allergic reactions, and lasting scarring, prompting them to file suit.