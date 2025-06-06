It Might Be Biggest Ever Payout Over Bed Bugs

A California couple's one-night stay at a California hotel turned into a gross nightmare—but then a $2 million legal victory. Alvaro Gutierrez and Ramiro Sanchez checked into the Shores Inn in Ventura back in February 2020 and say they got "massacre(d) from bed bug bites," according to court records, reports the Los Angeles Times. "The bed bugs latched onto the Plaintiffs while they slept, sucked their blood until they were gorged, and resisted eradication," according to their complaint. The bites led to rashes, allergic reactions, and lasting scarring, prompting them to file suit.
Among other things, Gutierrez and Ramiro Sanchez accused the hotel of ignoring multiple online complaints about the infestation, per USA Today. In the end, the jury agreed, awarding $400,000 and $600,000 in compensatory damages to Gutierrez and Sanchez, respectively, plus $500,000 each in punitive damages. It's believed to be the biggest legal payout over bed bugs, notes the Times. The hotel is still considering whether to appeal.