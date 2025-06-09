Trump: I Saved Los Angeles From Being 'Obliterated'

President Trump on Monday called his decision to deploy the National Guard in Los Angeles a "great" one and says it saved the city from being "completely obliterated." In a Truth Social post, the president also criticized the "very incompetent" California Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass:

Both "should be saying, 'THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR.' Instead, they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we weren't needed, and that these are "peaceful protests.' Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know."