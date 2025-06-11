China Sent 2 Aircraft Carriers Into Pacific. That's Notable

China has sent two aircraft carriers into the Pacific for joint military drills, signaling a bold new chapter in its naval ambitions. Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani confirmed the exercises began Saturday and said Monday that the carriers were observed launching and recovering jet fighters to the east of Iwo Jima. It marks the first time China's Liaoning and Shandong carriers, along with support ships, have operated together beyond what's known as the First Island Chain—the chain of islands made up of Japan, Taiwan, parts of the Philippines, and Indonesia—an area Beijing has sought to move beyond as part of its military strategy.

To bulk up its naval might, China is expanding its number of carriers: A third is being sea tested, and a fourth is being constructed. The New York Times notes all are smaller than America's 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, and offers this context for the move: "By cruising beyond Japan, the Chinese warships are demonstrating that they could challenge not only Japan but also its biggest ally, the United States, for control of the western Pacific during a crisis. If the United States deployed ships from Hawaii, the West Coast, or even Guam, they would have to pass near those waters to reach Japan or Taiwan."

The Japan Times adds that "the vast waters of the western Pacific Ocean have long been seen as one weak point in Japan's defense architecture." As for China's view, the Japan Times reports that the Chinese navy on Tuesday confirmed the operation, saying it was designed "to test the forces' capabilities in far-seas defense and joint operations." The Global Times reports that a Chinese Foreign Ministry rep elaborated: "Let me reiterate that Chinese naval vessels' activities in those waters are fully consistent with international law and international practices. Our national defense policy is defensive in nature. We hope Japan will view those activities objectively and rationally." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)