Young Navy Sailor Vanishes From Virginia Barracks

A 21-year-old Navy sailor vanished from her Virginia naval station late last month, with a "critically missing adult" alert for her issued by Virginia State Police earlier this week. NBC News reports that Angelina Petra Resendiz, originally from Texas, was last seen in her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk's Miller Hall early on May 29, and that those close to her haven't heard from her since.

Call to action: "This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," the Tuesday alert reads in asking for the public's health in trying to track down Resendiz.