Young Navy Sailor Vanishes From Virginia Barracks

Angelina Resendiz, 21, went missing more than a week ago from Naval Station Norfolk
Posted Jun 6, 2025 2:06 PM CDT
A nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is seen at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, on April 27, 2016.   (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

A 21-year-old Navy sailor vanished from her Virginia naval station late last month, with a "critically missing adult" alert for her issued by Virginia State Police earlier this week. NBC News reports that Angelina Petra Resendiz, originally from Texas, was last seen in her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk's Miller Hall early on May 29, and that those close to her haven't heard from her since.

  • Call to action: "This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," the Tuesday alert reads in asking for the public's health in trying to track down Resendiz.

  • Mother: Esmeralda Castle tells ABC News that there's no way her daughter—a culinary specialist who "thought that one day she might be able to cook for the president and other world leaders"—would've willingly shirked her responsibilities and simply not shown up, saying Resendiz "does not miss work. Sick, snow, feeling down, she shows up."
  • More from her mom: Perhaps cryptically, Castle adds that "people that care about Angie shared with me that the last person she was with was missing with her" and that "that person showed up Monday but not Angie." Castle told WTKR that she was headed to Virginia personally because "I don't know what's going on" and "something is wrong."
  • Navy: The military branch says in a statement to ABC that it's "cooperating fully with the investigation." The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, meanwhile, says it won't be commenting further "out of respect for the investigative process."
  • Description: Resendiz is said to be a 5-foot-tall white/Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 110 pounds. It's not clear what she was wearing when she disappeared. Anyone with relevant info should call 877-579-3648.
