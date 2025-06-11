Park Visitors Asked to Report 'Negative' History

Visitors to every national park may soon be greeted by a new sign inviting them to report displays that cast America's past or landscapes in a negative light—a move prompting fresh debate over how the nation's story should be told. The Department of the Interior has ordered the National Park Service to post signs at all national sites by June 13, inviting visitors to flag any information they believe portrays American history or landscapes in a negative way, per NPR . The directive follows President Trump's executive order asking for the removal of content that "inappropriately disparages Americans past or living." Interior Secretary Doug Burgum reinforced the order last month, pushing for its quick implementation.

A memo sent June 9 by NPS comptroller Jessica Bowron, leaked to NPR, described the upcoming signage, which will use QR codes to let people report any displays or descriptions they find negative. An example sign for Wilson's Creek National Battlefield in Missouri—site of a Civil War battle—asks visitors to point out "signs or other information that are negative about either past or living Americans or that fail to emphasize the beauty, grandeur, and abundance of landscapes." The sign also invites feedback on maintenance and services.

The parks have until mid-July to review and update all public-facing content, including images and descriptions, that could be considered disparaging. The directive also applies to other Interior agencies like the Bureau of Land Management but generally excludes properties on Native American lands unless managed by the NPS. Park Service spokesperson Rachel Pawlitz said the order emphasizes accurate storytelling free of partisan influence, but not everyone is convinced.

As the National Parks Conservation Association put it in a May post, "New signs at parks could have a chilling effect on rangers just trying to do their jobs and tell the truth. This new order sets a dangerous precedent of prioritizing nostalgia over truth." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)