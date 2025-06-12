Have $5M? Want US Citizenship? 'Trump Card' Is Here

Those interested in President Trump's long-hyped "gold card," which will provide foreigners with a chance to attain US citizenship if they pay the $5 million fee, can now get on a waitlist—though for what, exactly, isn't crystal clear. USA Today notes the administration has yet to specify what that path to citizenship would look like. "Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World," Trump wrote Wednesday evening on Truth Social about the offering, which he also calls the "Trump card."

In case you didn't know what that country was, Trump added: "It's called THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!" The waitlist is now open at trumpcard.gov for the card, which Trump has previously said would effectively replace the EB-5 visa giving permanent residency to foreign investors who pony up between $800,000 and $1.05 million. "Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card," Trump said earlier this year, per USA Today. "They'll be wealthy, and they'll be successful, and they'll be spending a lot of money, and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people."

He added: "It's a road to citizenship for ... essentially people of wealth or people of great talent where people of wealth pay for those people of talent to get in." Trump has said he doesn't need Congress' OK for this, since the government isn't simply handing over citizenship to those who pay the $5 million price tag—it's expediting the process, per Forbes. The outlet adds that details on the card are "thin," including on when exactly the Trump card will officially be available, but the dedicated website asks interested parties to plug in all their info so they can "be notified the moment access opens."