In Two Months, Church Gets Its First Millennial Saint

The Catholic Church will get its first millennial saint in September. Pope Leo XIV has set Sept. 7 as the date to canonize Carlo Acutis, an Italian teen who died in 2006 at age 15 from leukemia. He has since become enormously popular, especially among young Catholics who have been flocking to his tomb in Assisi, Italy, per the AP. While he enjoyed regular pastimes for his age—including video games and hiking—he also taught catechism in a local parish and did outreach to the homeless. He used his computer skills to create an online exhibit about more than 100 eucharistic miracles recognized by the church over centuries.