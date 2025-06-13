A Former NFL Star Is Accused of Attempted Murder

A former NFL star is wanted by Miami authorities on an attempted murder charge, reports the Washington Post . Miami-Dade authorities have issued a warrant for one-time wide receiver Antonio Brown after an altercation outside a boxing event in May. The 36-year-old is accused of firing a gun at another man after a fight broke out in the parking lot of the event in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

Surveillance and cellphone videos cited in the warrant reportedly show Brown punching a man, then grabbing a security officer's gun and firing twice as he approached the victim, who ducked to avoid being hit. The alleged target told detectives that Brown shot at him twice and that one bullet grazed his neck. The two then struggled over the gun before Brown walked away, per the warrant cited by the Post. The man later sought treatment at a local hospital. Brown was briefly detained by police the night of the incident and later claimed on social media that he got jumped that night and was defending himself, per NBC News.

The warrant requires Brown to post a $10,000 bond upon arrest and remain under house arrest. This is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Brown, who spent 12 years in the NFL and last played for Tampa Bay in 2021. He's had both on-field success—Brown was one of the best receivers in the NFL in the 2010s, per CBS Sports—and off-field controversy, including allegations of sexual assault, unpaid debts, and domestic violence. Brown has attributed some of his behavior to possible brain injury from his football career. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)