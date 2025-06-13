'Doomsday' Mom Gets 2nd Conviction in Two Months

Lori Vallow Daybell conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse, July 31, 2023, in St. Anthony, Idaho.   (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool, File)

A jury in Phoenix has convicted Lori Vallow Daybell of conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband in 2019, marking her second murder conspiracy conviction in Arizona in less than two months. Daybell was convicted this week on a charge of conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux, who was once married to Daybell's niece, outside his home in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert. And in late April, a jury convicted Daybell of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, to kill estranged husband Charles Vallow in 2019.

  • The mother with doomsday religious beliefs has already been sentenced in Idaho to life in prison for killing her two youngest children and engaging in a plot to kill a romantic rival.
  • She is scheduled to be sentenced in both Arizona cases on July 25. Each conviction carries a life sentence.
  • Vallow Daybell isn't an attorney but chose to defend herself at both trials in Arizona.

Boudreaux said his ex-wife, Melani Pawlowski, aspired to be like her aunt Lori and that the two began attending religious meetings together in 2018, and soon Pawlowski was arguing that they should stockpile food for the end of the world. In October 2019, someone in a Jeep outside Boudreaux's home fired a rifle shot at him, missing him but shattering a window on his car. Boudreaux recognized the Jeep as the vehicle that Vallow's daughter, Tylee Ryan, regularly drove before her death.

