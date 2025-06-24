Combs' Defense Wraps in Minutes, Skips Witnesses

Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense team wrapped up its case in his high-profile sex trafficking trial after just 20 minutes on Tuesday, opting against calling any witnesses or putting Combs on the stand. The brief defense followed nearly seven weeks of prosecution arguments and testimony in the federal case in New York, the BBC reports.

After the prosecution rested its case earlier Tuesday, US District Judge Arun Subramanian asked Combs about his decision not to testify, as is standard in federal criminal trials, the AP reports. Combs told the judge he was doing "great," adding, "I want to tell you thank you, you're doing an excellent job." He said he "thoroughly" discussed the matter with his attorneys before he decided not to testify. "That is solely my decision," he said.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors brought more than 30 witnesses against Combs. The defense declined to call any, instead submitting text messages between Combs and two alleged victims—Cassie Ventura and a woman identified as Jane—to suggest the relationships were consensual. One message from Jane, read aloud in court, stated, "I always have fun" during encounters referred to as "freak-offs." Combs, who faces charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, has pleaded not guilty and could face a life sentence if convicted. Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday.