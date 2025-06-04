Main Suspect in Fertility Clinic Bombing Is Dead. Now, Another

Authorities are set to announce an arrest in last month's bombing of a fertility clinic in California's Palm Springs. The main suspect, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, died in the car bomb blast just outside American Reproductive Centers, which injured four others. The FBI said he targeted the facility and left behind "anti-pro-life" writings. A 32-year-old linked to Bartkus has now been arrested, per Reuters. He's named as Daniel Park of Washington state, per NBC News, which reports investigators were looking into whether he supplied bomb materials. He was arrested at New York's JFK Airport on Tuesday evening and is expected to appear in a Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday afternoon before his transfer to California, per ABC News and WBAL. (More Palm Springs stories.)