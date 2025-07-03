Trump on the Cusp of a Major Victory in Congress

It appears that President Trump will get his sprawling domestic policy plan by a Fourth of July deadline after all. The House cleared the way with a procedural vote overnight Wednesday, with final passage imminent, reports the Washington Post. Only one Republican voted with Democrats against advancing the legislation—moderate Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. Fiscal conservatives of the House Freedom Caucus, after bashing the bill for days as too expensive, opted to go along in the end, per Punchbowl News. House Speaker Mike Johnson "didn't change the bill—only the minds of conservative holdouts," writes Axios.