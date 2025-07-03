Trump on the Cusp of a Major Victory in Congress

House advances domestic policy package in overnight vote, and final passage is next
It appears that President Trump will get his sprawling domestic policy plan by a Fourth of July deadline after all. The House cleared the way with a procedural vote overnight Wednesday, with final passage imminent, reports the Washington Post. Only one Republican voted with Democrats against advancing the legislation—moderate Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. Fiscal conservatives of the House Freedom Caucus, after bashing the bill for days as too expensive, opted to go along in the end, per Punchbowl News. House Speaker Mike Johnson "didn't change the bill—only the minds of conservative holdouts," writes Axios.

  • 'Patience:' "When you're doing a big, comprehensive piece of legislation, you're going to expect a lot of extra time, a lot of questions, and a lot of deliberation over it," Johnson told reporters, adding that it took "a lot of patience and listening to everyone's concerns."
  • Venting: But how exactly did Johnson get there? "Holdouts say they've secured commitments from the White House on a variety of topics, especially on how the megabill is implemented," per Politico. "But House Republicans described the hours of talks as more of a venting session for the hard-liners."
  • Numbers: The bill includes about $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, mostly through extending ones enacted in Trump's first term that would otherwise expire, per the AP. To pay for them, the bill includes $1.2 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and food stamp programs. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the legislation will add $3.3 trillion to the deficit over a decade, and will leave nearly 12 million more people without health coverage.

