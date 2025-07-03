Congressional Intern Killed in DC Shooting

A 21-year-old congressional intern was killed in a shooting in Washington, DC Monday night. Police say Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, an intern for Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas, was shot near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in northwest DC just after 10:28 pm, the Washington Post reports. Authorities say Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target; multiple suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people. Two others—a woman and a 16-year-old boy—were also struck but survived.

Tarpinian-Jachym was found unconscious at the scene and died at the hospital on Tuesday, NBC News reports. "I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile," Estes said in a statement. "We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas' 4th District and the country." The Republican congressman asked for prayers and privacy for the family. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between rival groups and Estes was a bystander. Police say the suspects' vehicle has been recovered, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators believe several shooters were involved and have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions. Tarpinian-Jachym, a senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was majoring in finance and minoring in political science. He grew up in Granby, Massachusetts. "He just legitimately wanted to make positive change, and that's why he went to go intern on Capitol Hill," his friend Phillip Petersen tells WUSA9. "Eric Jachym was one of the few good, kind-hearted, honest, moral, trustworthy people in Washington DC" and he was "excited to make a difference," Petersen says.