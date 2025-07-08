US  | 
Shark Bites Florida Surfer

Man is expected to recover, and his mom says he will surf again
Posted Jul 8, 2025 3:00 AM CDT
A shark bit the arm of a 40-year-old man as he surfed at Florida's New Smyrna Beach Sunday, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Matt Bender of Winter Park, who WFTV says is "well-known" in the local surfing community, underwent surgery and was expected to recover—and surf again as soon as he can, according to his mother. Rumors spread that Bender's hand was bitten off, but his friends quickly clarified that was not true. It was Florida's second shark attack this year, USA Today reports. (The first involved a 9-year-old girl.)

