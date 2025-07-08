YouTubers Arrested After F1 Car Damaged at Grand Prix

A YouTube star was arrested at the British Grand Prix Friday after he and his pals were accused of causing more than $40,000 worth of damage to a classic Formula 1 car. Angryginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, was livestreaming from Silverstone, the racing venue, with fellow YouTubers Chazza (Charlie Clark) and SamHam (Samuel Imie) when Clark allegedly tried to get into the cockpit of the F1 car, which was on display, the BBC reports. Burtwistle later released a video saying all three were arrested and spent 15 hours in a cell at the police station. He has denied damaging the car, saying all he did was sit in it, the Mirror reports.