'My Laptop Is a Bomb' Threat Forces Plane to Return

A passenger on an Allegiant airlines flight out of Florida faces federal charges after allegedly telling others his laptop was a bomb, reports USA Today. An FBI affidavit says Taj Malik Taylor, 27, made the claim shortly after takeoff from Florida's St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport on a flight en route to Roanoke, Virginia, per WFTV. Taylor allegedly told a person near him, "My laptop is a bomb," then showed his laptop case to others who grew concerned and repeated the claim. After passengers alerted flight attendants, the plane returned to the airport, where law enforcement officers took Taylor into custody.