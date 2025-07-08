Rights Group Sees 'Horrifying' Trend in Saudi Executions

Amnesty International is raising the alarm over what it calls a "horrifying" number of foreigners being executed in Saudi Arabia over drug charges. The human rights organization counts roughly 600 drug-related executions over the last decade, and it says most of those put to death after "grossly unfair trials" were from countries such as Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Nigeria, and Egypt, reports the Guardian .

"We are witnessing a truly horrifying trend, with foreign nationals being put to death at a startling rate for crimes that should never carry the death penalty, " says the organization's Dana Ahmed. Amnesty says that after a temporary pause in such executions during the pandemic, the numbers have since surged—122 executions in 2024 and 118 this year as of late May. Counting executions for all types of offenses, Saudi Arabia carried out a record 345 last year, per the AP.

In terms of the drug cases, Amnesty's researchers say many of those executed were low-income migrants who had been lured into drug trafficking with the promise of small payments. The group points to the case of seven Ethiopians and a Somali man, all facing execution for smuggling $3.8 million worth of cannabis, allegedly for a promised $267 each. The report asserts many go to trial without proper legal help or consular support, per Amnesty.