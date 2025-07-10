GOP Lawmakers to Canada: Do Something About the Smoke

Six Republican members of Congress from Wisconsin and Minnesota have sent a letter to Canada's ambassador, complaining that smoke from Canadian wildfires is drifting south and spoiling outdoor summer activities for their constituents. The lawmakers, including House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, say residents are dealing with "suffocating" smoke and dangerous air quality, limiting their ability to spend time outdoors, per the BBC . The letter—also signed by Minnesota Reps. Brad Finstad, Pete Stauber, and Michelle Fischbach, and Wisconsin Reps. Tom Tiffany and Glenn Grothman—asks the Canadian government what steps it plans to take to mitigate wildfires and the resulting smoke.

The lawmakers also criticize what they see as Canada's "lack of active forest management." "With all the technology that we have at our disposal, both in preventing and fighting wildfires, this worrisome trend can be reversed if proper action is taken," the letter states, per Global News. A spokesperson for the Canadian embassy confirmed receipt of the letter, per the BBC, saying Canada takes wildfire prevention and response seriously. Embassy officials plan to respond after sharing the letter with relevant agencies. So far this year, more than 2,600 fires have been reported in Canada, killing two people and forcing tens of thousands of evacuations in western provinces.