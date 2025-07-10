New Mexico Sues Air Force Over 'Forever Chemicals'

For years, toxic "forever chemicals" from a US Air Force base in New Mexico have contaminated local water and farmland—now, the state is taking the US military to court for refusing to clean up the mess. The state is suing over continued PFAS pollution stemming from Cannon Air Force Base—the latest move in a battle that's now stretched into its seventh year. The state alleges the Air Force has failed to comply with orders to address a four-mile plume of PFAS chemicals in the aquifer beneath Clovis, leading to contaminated drinking water, damaged crops, and the loss of dairy cattle, the Guardian reports.