Grand Canyon Hiker Dies Amid Extreme Heat

A 67-year-old hiker from Texas died in the Grand Canyon on Tuesday with the Southwest baking under record-breaking heat. Park officials said the man from Alvarado was found unresponsive on the South Kaibab Trail below Cedar Ridge around 11:50am. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. His identity has not been released, and the incident remains under investigation, per NBC News. The National Park Service has cautioned visitors about extreme temperatures, noting that exposed trail sections can top 120 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade during the summer. Officials urge hikers to avoid venturing out between 10am and 4pm, when the risk is highest.