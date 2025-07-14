Markets Aren't 'Panicking' Over Trump's Tariffs

The latest postponements for Trump's tariffs allow more time for him to reach trade deals with other countries that could lower the tariff rates and prevent pain for international trade. They also feed into speculation that Trump may ultimately back down on his tariffs if they end up creating too much damage for the economy and for financial markets. If Trump were to enact all his proposed tariffs on Aug. 1, they would raise the risk of a recession. That would not only hurt US voters but also raise the pressure on the US government's debt level relative to the economy's size, particularly after Washington approved big tax cuts that will add to the deficit.

"We therefore believe that the administration is using this latest round of tariff escalation to maximize its negotiating leverage and that it will ultimately de-escalate, especially if there is a new bout of heightened bond and stock market volatility," according to Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, global head of equities at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"As usual, there are many conditions and clauses that can get these rates reduced," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. "That's probably why the market might not like the tariff talk, but it's not panicking about it either."

The latest reading on inflation across the United States will arrive on Tuesday. Economists expect it to show inflation accelerated to 2.6% last month from 2.4% in May. Companies are also lining up to report how they performed during the spring. JPMorgan Chase and several other huge banks will report their latest quarterly results on Tuesday, followed by Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday and PepsiCo on Thursday. Fastenal, a distributor of industrial and construction supplies, on Monday reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its stock rose 4.2%, though it also said that market conditions remain sluggish.