2 Teens Killed by Lightning in Georgia

18-year-old and 19-year-old were struck together in Waresboro
Posted Jul 14, 2025 3:10 PM CDT
2 Teens Killed by Lightning in Georgia
Stock image of a lightning strike.   (Getty / Denis Torkhov)

Two teens in Georgia have become the eighth and ninth lightning fatalities of the year in the US, reports the National Lightning Safety Council. Joey Nelson, 18, and Randall Martin III, 19, had been fishing on a pond in Waresboro last week when thunderstorms rolled through the area. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that the teens were struck not on the water but while they were standing outside their car.

Family members of the teens found them unresponsive about 10pm Thursday and called paramedics, who were unable to revive them, per USA Today. Waycross Mayor Michael-Angelo James said in a statement that the teens just graduated from Ware County High School, where they played on the football team. The safety council notes that a relatively high number of fatal lightning strikes tend to involve fishing.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X