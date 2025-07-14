2 Teens Killed by Lightning in Georgia

Two teens in Georgia have become the eighth and ninth lightning fatalities of the year in the US, reports the National Lightning Safety Council. Joey Nelson, 18, and Randall Martin III, 19, had been fishing on a pond in Waresboro last week when thunderstorms rolled through the area. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that the teens were struck not on the water but while they were standing outside their car.
Family members of the teens found them unresponsive about 10pm Thursday and called paramedics, who were unable to revive them, per USA Today. Waycross Mayor Michael-Angelo James said in a statement that the teens just graduated from Ware County High School, where they played on the football team. The safety council notes that a relatively high number of fatal lightning strikes tend to involve fishing.