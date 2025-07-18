Democrats Walk Out of Bove Nomination Hearing

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee moved forward Thursday with the nomination of Emil Bove, President Trump's pick for the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, despite a dramatic protest by Democrats. Every Democrat on the committee walked out of the hearing before the vote, objecting to both the process and the nominee himself, the Washington Post reports. Bove, a Justice Department official and Trump's former personal attorney, has faced whistleblower allegations that he pressured colleagues to disobey a court order in favor of stricter immigration enforcement.

Bove has also been tied to some of the Justice Department's most contentious moves under Trump, including efforts to drop federal corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams. Democrats had pinned hopes on these allegations derailing the nomination, but Republicans were unmoved. Committee chair Chuck Grassley, a Republican long seen as a whistleblower ally, refused to grant Democrats' request to hear directly from whistleblower Erez Reuveni, a former prosecutor who was fired after acknowledging in a court hearing that Kilmar Abrego Garcia should not have been deported to an El Salvador prison. More than 900 former DOJ attorneys signed a letter expressing concerns about the nomination.

Several Democratic senators, frustrated by what they say is a rushed and unfair process, called the proceedings a "sham." "Time and time again, there were allegations made against this nominee by independent people, by Republicans, by career professionals, and we are not listening to them or demanding answers," Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said, per CNN. Ultimately, the committee's 12 Republicans voted to advance Bove's nomination to a full Senate vote; Democrats hoped to win over Sen. Thom Tillis, but he supported Bove, clarifying he would only oppose nominees who condoned violence on Jan. 6.