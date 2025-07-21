Mass Shooting Kills a Rising Football Star

A freshman football player at the University of Mississippi, considered one of the top defensive linemen recruits in the country, has died in a shooting in Tennessee. Corey Adams, 18, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at an intersection in Cordova, just outside Memphis, following a shooting outside a residence around 10:15pm local time Saturday, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Police say they're investigating the death as a homicide, per the AP. Four other men were also shot, but are expected to survive, reports ESPN.