Mass Shooting Kills a Rising Football Star

A freshman football player at the University of Mississippi, considered one of the top defensive linemen recruits in the country, has died in a shooting in Tennessee. Corey Adams, 18, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at an intersection in Cordova, just outside Memphis, following a shooting outside a residence around 10:15pm local time Saturday, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Police say they're investigating the death as a homicide, per the AP. Four other men were also shot, but are expected to survive, reports ESPN.
No arrests have yet been made. Ole Miss' football program said it was "devastated" by Adams' death and "trying to cope with this tragic loss." "Words can't describe this type of pain," added Adams' former New Orleans high school football team, the Edna Karr Cougars, describing the New Orleans native as an "all around great young man," per the AP. He'd been named defensive player of the year in 2024 by the New Orleans Times-Picayune, per Yahoo.