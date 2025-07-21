Ellen DeGeneres: Yes, I Moved Because of Trump

Ellen DeGeneres has been living in the UK since November, and she is for the first time confirming speculation that it was her dislike of President Trump that sent her packing. Asked during a public appearance at a theater in Gloucestershire whether she and wife Portia de Rossi moved because of Trump, she replied, "Yes," reports the BBC.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we're like, 'We're staying here," she told the audience at the Everyman Theatre.