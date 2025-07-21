Ellen DeGeneres: Yes, I Moved Because of Trump

'Everything is better here,' she says of England
Posted Jul 21, 2025 8:52 AM CDT
This image released by Nerflix shows Ellen DeGeneres in a scene from her comedy special "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval."   (Wilson Webb/Netflix via AP)

Ellen DeGeneres has been living in the UK since November, and she is for the first time confirming speculation that it was her dislike of President Trump that sent her packing. Asked during a public appearance at a theater in Gloucestershire whether she and wife Portia de Rossi moved because of Trump, she replied, "Yes," reports the BBC.

  • "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we're like, 'We're staying here," she told the audience at the Everyman Theatre.

  • DeGeneres said that while they first viewed their new home as a "part-time" one, they now see it as permanent. "Everything here is just better—the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here."
  • She also said she and de Rossi might get married again in England after referencing moves in the US to unwind gay marriage. "They're trying to literally stop it from happening in the future and possibly reverse it," she said, per NBC News. "Portia and I are already looking into it, and if they do that, we're going to get married here."
  • DeGeneres also downplayed allegations that she was abusive to underlings on her former talk show, per the Guardian. "I'm a direct person, and I'm very blunt, and I guess sometimes that means that ... I'm mean?"
  • Rosie O'Donnell also moved out of the US, and Trump is threatening to revoke her citizenship.

