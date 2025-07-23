It Was Another Rough Quarter for Tesla

The fallout from Elon Musk's plunge into politics a year ago is still hammering his Tesla business as both sales and profits dropped sharply again in the latest quarter. The electric vehicle, battery, and robotics company, which has faced boycotts for months, said Wednesday that revenue dropped 12% and profits slumped 16% in the three months through June as buyers continued to stay away, the AP reports.

Quarterly profits fell to $1.17 billion, or 33 cents a share, from $1.4 billion, or 40 cents a share. That was the third quarter in a row that profit dropped. Revenue fell from $25.5 billion to $22.5 billion in the April through June period, slightly above Wall Street's forecast.

The company sold 384,122 vehicles in the second quarter, down from 443,956 in the same period a year earlier, reports the Wall Street Journal.