TSA: 'Stop Hiding Animals in Weird Places'

The fact that the Transportation Security Administration doesn't want travelers to hide weapons or illegal drugs on them when they pass through airport security evidently goes without saying. But after recent seizures of turtles—with one of the cases prompting the agency to write, "passenger divested two turtles from her breast area"—the agency made its irritation clear, KTLA reports. "We're back with another desperate plea to stop hiding animals in weird places on your body before airport security," the TSA posted Tuesday on X .

The woman tried to clear security with two live, wrapped turtles concealed in her chest area, the TSA said. In March, agents reported finding a 5-inch red-eared slider turtle concealed in a man's pants at Newark Liberty International Airport. During a patdown, an officer asked the passenger if he was hiding anything; he then pulled out the turtle, per CBS News. "I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants," a TSA officials said at the time.