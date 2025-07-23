World's Smallest Known Snake Rediscovered

For nearly two decades, no one had spotted the world's smallest known snake. Some scientists worried that maybe the Barbados threadsnake had become extinct, but one sunny morning, Connor Blades lifted a rock in a tiny forest in the eastern Caribbean island and held his breath. "After a year of searching, you begin to get a little pessimistic," says Blades, project officer with the Ministry of Environment in Barbados.

The snake can fit comfortably on a coin, so it was long able to elude scientists. Too tiny to identify with the naked eye, Blades placed it in a small glass jar and added soil, substrate, and leaf litter.