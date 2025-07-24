Surgeon Allegedly Had Legs Removed to Scam Insurance

In a disturbing case in the UK, a surgeon who carried out hundreds of amputations is accused of having his own legs removed below the knee to claim almost $700,000 in insurance money. Neil Hopper, a vascular surgeon in Cornwall, England, was charged with fraud after a two-year investigation. A court heard Wednesday that he falsely claimed "the injuries to his legs were the result of sepsis and were not self-inflicted, intending to make a gain," the BMJ reports. In 2019, he claimed he had developed sepsis after becoming unwell during a family camping trip. Hopper did not enter a plea to the charges, and he was remanded into custody, the Guardian reports.

Hopper has also been charged with encouraging somebody to remove the body parts of others, the Telegraph reports. The court heard Wednesday that he bought videos from a website called The Eunuch Maker, which "encouraged Marius Gustavson to remove body parts of third parties." The Royal Cornwall Hospital NHS Trust said Hopper, 49, was employed by the trust from 2013 until his initial arrest in March 2023. "The charges do not relate to Mr Hopper's professional conduct and there has been no evidence to suggest any risk to patients," the trust said in a statement.

In 2023, before his arrest, Hopper told the BBC that having his legs amputated had given him a new perspective on life. "I do quite a lot of amputations and the one thing that kept going around in my mind was power tools because you use power tools," he said. "The thought of power tools being used on me was icky. It was really weird." Hopper said he returned to work about six months after the amputations in 2019. The following year, he won the Against All Odds title at the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons. He later made it onto the shortlist for the European Space Agency's Parastronaut Feasibility Project.