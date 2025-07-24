South Park Signs Deal, Then Skewers Paramount, Trump

If Paramount thought South Park's creators were done skewering the company now that it has finally secured a deal to air the hit show, it was very, very wrong. In the show's 27th season premiere on Wednesday, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker clearly drew inspiration from Paramount's defamation settlement with President Trump as well as the cancellation of CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In the episode, Trump—who's at one point seen getting in bed with Satan—installs Jesus Christ (a recurring character in South Park) in the town's elementary school, prompting parents to push back, at which point Trump files a $5 billion lawsuit against the town, per USA Today .

Jesus then appears at a protest, telling the townspeople to settle. "(Trump) can do whatever he wants now that someone backed down," he says. "You guys saw what happened to CBS? Well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount! You really want to end up like Colbert?" At another point, a pair of 60 Minutes anchors, who are supposed to be covering the protests, offer only praise for Trump. The episode ends with the townspeople settling with the president, which means having to voice pro-Trump messaging. It then cuts to an AI-generated video of Trump—ostensibly a pro-Trump PSA—wandering through the desert and stripping naked. There are also "profane references to the president's anatomy," per NBC News.