Scary Coaster Ride Is Scarier Than Intended

The Siren's Curse roller coaster at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park is intended to scare the daylights out of its riders—just not quite like this. The coaster suffered a malfunction that left riders stranded about 160 feet off the ground for about 20 minutes, reports the Akron Beacon Journal. Added bonus: It's a "tilt" coaster, meaning riders get tilted at the top of the ride, and in this case, the riders were stranded at about a 45-degree angle before the coaster began operating again.
"The coaster's safety system performed as designed, the ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride," said park spokesman Tony Clark, per Fox News. "It reopened shortly after and all guests exited the ride safely." Siren's Curse opened on June 28, and this is actually the third such glitch since then, notes the Akron newspaper. In fact, on its debut weekend, the coaster left riders dangling for about 10 minutes. This YouTube video offers a rider's point of view on a glitchfree ride.