Scary Coaster Ride Is Scarier Than Intended

The Siren's Curse roller coaster at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park is intended to scare the daylights out of its riders—just not quite like this. The coaster suffered a malfunction that left riders stranded about 160 feet off the ground for about 20 minutes, reports the Akron Beacon Journal. Added bonus: It's a "tilt" coaster, meaning riders get tilted at the top of the ride, and in this case, the riders were stranded at about a 45-degree angle before the coaster began operating again.