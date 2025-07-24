Tesla Tumbles 8.2%

Alphabet climbed 0.9% after the company behind Google and YouTube delivered a fatter profit than analysts expected. It's leaning more into artificial-intelligence technology and said it's increasing its budget to spend on AI chips and other investments this year by $10 billion to $85 billion.

That helped push up other stocks in the AI industry, including a 1.7% rise for Nvidia. The chip company was the strongest single force lifting the S&P 500 because it's the largest on Wall Street in terms of value. But an 8.2% drop for Tesla kept the market in check, the AP reports. Elon Musk's electric-vehicle company reported results for the spring that were roughly in line with or above analysts' expectations, and Musk is trying to highlight Tesla's moves into AI and robotaxis. He said several rough quarters may be ahead as "we're in this weird transition period where we'll lose a lot of incentives in the US."

Chipotle Mexican Grill also weighed on on the market despite delivering a profit for the spring that topped analysts' expectations. The restaurant chain's growth in revenue came up short of expectations, and its stock fell 13.3%. IBM dropped 7.6% even though it likewise reported a stronger profit than expected. Analysts pointed to slowing growth in its software business, among other things underneath the surface. American Airlines lost 9.6% despite reporting a stronger profit than expected. The company said it expects to report a loss for the summer quarter.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady following the latest signals that the US economy seems to be holding up OK despite pressures on it from tariffs and elsewhere. One report said that fewer US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, a potential signal of easing layoffs. A separate report from S&P Global suggested growth in US business activity accelerated in July, and the preliminary results easily topped economists' expectations. That helped solidify expectations on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady at its next meeting next week.