'Oh, Shoot': Reporter Stops Broadcast to Help Cyclist

"All eyes right now are on that extreme heat watch for much ... oh, shoot," a reporter for ABC7 in Chicago said during a Wednesday morning broadcast. Christian Piekos then ran out of the frame. He returned to the live newscast a couple of minutes later and explained that he had stopped mid-sentence to run to help a cyclist after a crash, People reports. "Literally, as we were talking with you guys a few minutes ago, a runner and a cyclist collided on the trail," he said.

"Big wipeout for the cyclist. He went over his handlebars, his helmet actually broke, so we ran right over to make sure that he was doing OK," Piekos said. He said he and photojournalist James McIntyre offered the man an aid kit but he declined assistance. Piekos said the cyclist was "up and moving around" but his bike was badly damaged. "We're all good. The crew and I are doing just fine, but obviously thinking about our buddy over here who had a pretty bad wipeout," Piekos said.