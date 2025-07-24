Trump: Hulk Hogan Was 'MAGA All the Way'

President Trump paid tribute to a fellow member of the WWE Hall of Fame on Thursday, praising Hulk Hogan as "MAGA all the way." Hogan, 71, died early Thursday.
- "We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.'" Trump said in a Truth Social post. "Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week."
- "He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive," Trump said. "To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"
During the RNC last year, the crowd went wild when Hogan ripped off his shirt to reveal a "Trump Vance Make America Great Again 2024" tanktop underneath. Hogan and Trump knew each other for decades, with Trump hosting Wrestlemania for two years in a row at the peak of Hogan's fame in the 1980s, USA Today reports. Vice President JD Vance also paid tribute to Hogan on Thursday. He "was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid," Vance said in a post on X. "The last time I saw him we promised we'd get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace."