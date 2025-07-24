Trump: Hulk Hogan Was 'MAGA All the Way'

During the RNC last year, the crowd went wild when Hogan ripped off his shirt to reveal a "Trump Vance Make America Great Again 2024" tanktop underneath. Hogan and Trump knew each other for decades, with Trump hosting Wrestlemania for two years in a row at the peak of Hogan's fame in the 1980s, USA Today reports. Vice President JD Vance also paid tribute to Hogan on Thursday. He "was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid," Vance said in a post on X. "The last time I saw him we promised we'd get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace."

Read These Next Hulk

Trump-Epstein friendship ran deep,

Can we just take the bus everywhere

The search for a missing grad student has come to