Trump Golfs as Protesters Rally Across Scotland

Hundreds of people protested President Trump's arrival on Saturday outside his resorts and in cities across Scotland, raising many of the same issues pressing him in Washington. As Trump played at his course in Turnberry, NPR reports, a demonstrator outside the US consulate in Edinburgh, the capital, asked, "Why on earth is this convicted felon allowed to come into our country and play golf when the people do not like him?" A recent poll showed the president to be less popular in Scotland than he is in the UK overall; 57% of people in the UK reported having an unfavorable opinion of Trump, while 71% of respondents in Scotland said they feel the same way.

The group Stop Trump Scotland organized a "festival of resistance" to Trump that attracted hundreds of people to Aberdeen and Edinburgh, per the New York Times. Gatherings in various cities opposed Trump's policies on the environment, Israel's attacks on Hamas in Gaza, and his lack of enthusiasm for supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion. "I don't think I could just stand by and not do anything," said a 15-year-old Edinburgh demonstrator who was with her parents, per the AP. She said Scotland is united against Trump. After landing Friday night in Glasgow, Trump dismissed reporters' questions about the Jeffrey Epstein case, saying: "I'm focused on making deals. I'm not focused on conspiracy theories." The 15-year-old answered with a sign saying, "We don't negotiate with fascists."

Trump had criticisms of his own. "This immigration is killing Europe," Trump said late Friday. "And the other thing, stop the windmills. Killing the beauty of your countries." In Edinburgh, Mel Young, whose sign said "Release The Epstein Files," agreed with Trump that it's not the biggest issue, just one she considers the most recent outrage. "I'm just so horrified by the normalization of cruelty, corruption and mass disinformation," said Young, 58. "This is just one tiny plot of the whole thing." On Sunday, Trump plans to play golf, then meet with the president of the European Commission to discuss trade.