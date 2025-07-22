Target Is Scrapping a Customer Perk

For more than a decade, Target customers have been able to get some money back if they bought something from the chain, then found it at a lower price on Amazon or at Walmart. That perk is going away this month, reports CNN. Starting July 28, the "Price Match Guarantee" will no longer be in effect. ABC News notes that Target became the first brick-and-mortar chain to introduce the idea back in 2013. Customers will still be able to get money back if they find a lower price at another Target within two weeks of purchase, just not from a rival.