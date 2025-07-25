Trump's Visit to Scotland: Respect, Ridicule; Business, Politics

President Trump travels to Scotland on Friday as his family's business prepares for the Aug. 13 opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire billed as "the greatest 36 holes in golf." While there, Trump will talk trade with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a meeting he's said will take place at "probably one of my properties." Using this week's presidential overseas trip—with its sprawling entourage—to help show off Trump-brand golf destinations demonstrates how the president has become increasingly comfortable intermingling his governing pursuits with promoting his family's business interests, reports the AP .

Meanwhile, it may not be typical golf attire, but one of the most ubiquitous outfits seen on Trump's golf course Friday was the reflective yellow vest worn by Scottish police. The standard issue garb was highly visible on the dunes, beaches, and grass as thousands of officers secured the course in advance of protests planned during the president's visit to two of his Scottish golf resorts. Trump was to arrive to a mix of respect and ridicule, reports the AP. His visit requires a major police operation that will cost Scottish taxpayers millions of pounds as protests are planned over the weekend. The union representing officers is concerned they are already overworked and will be diverted from their normal duties.

Policing for Trump's four-day visit to the UK in 2018 cost more than $19 million, including more than $4 million spent for his two-day golf trip to Turnberry, his historic course and hotel in southwest Scotland. Police Scotland only said the costs would be "considerable." Scottish First Minister John Swinney said the visit would not be detrimental to policing. "It's nonsensical to say it won't impact it," said David Kennedy, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation.

story continues below

The Stop Trump Scotland group has planned demonstrations Saturday in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Dumfries. The group encouraged people to "show Trump exactly what we think of him in Scotland." Swinney, the left-leaning head of Scottish government and former Trump critic, also plans to meet with the president.