Jamie Lee Curtis Slams 'Genocide' of Plastic Surgery Generations of women have been 'disfigured,' says the actor By John Johnson Posted Jul 28, 2025 9:37 AM CDT Copied Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at Las Culturistas Culture Awards on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Jamie Curtis has some seriously strong words about the prevalence of plastic surgery in an interview with the Guardian: "I've been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who've disfigured themselves." And, yes, "genocide" is a carefully chosen word. "I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]," she says. "The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers—there's a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances." The 66-year-old Curtis (who is now an Oscar winner) has spoken of her regret of having a procedure in her 20s when a movie producer said she had baggy eyes, per USA Today. Today, she favors the all-natural look, and that includes eschewing hair dye. For the interview to plug her new film Freakier Friday, Curtis wore wax lips in the accompanying photo shoot to amplify her point on cosmetic procedures. (Read the full interview.)