Army Cadet Dies During Fort Knox Training

A 22-year-old Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadet from New Jersey has died unexpectedly during a training exercise at Fort Knox, casting a somber shadow over summer training camp. Neil Edara, who joined the ROTC program at Rutgers University in 2021, was participating in a summer camp as part of the 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, per Fox News. He reportedly became unresponsive Thursday during a land navigation exercise. He received immediate medical care at the scene and was airlifted to the University of Louisville, where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement from Army Cadet Command. The area has been under a heat advisory, NBC News reports.
The cause of his death remains under investigation as the Army community mourns a promising young leader. Rutgers University's Lt. Col. Timothy Sorensen described Edara as a standout student whose "calm collected demeanor and unwavering commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on everyone around him." "His loss is deeply felt across the entire ROTC and Rutgers community," Sorensen added. The Army emphasized that "cadets have access to religious affairs or spiritual counseling and support as required."