Army Cadet Dies During Fort Knox Training

A 22-year-old Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadet from New Jersey has died unexpectedly during a training exercise at Fort Knox, casting a somber shadow over summer training camp. Neil Edara, who joined the ROTC program at Rutgers University in 2021, was participating in a summer camp as part of the 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, per Fox News. He reportedly became unresponsive Thursday during a land navigation exercise. He received immediate medical care at the scene and was airlifted to the University of Louisville, where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement from Army Cadet Command. The area has been under a heat advisory, NBC News reports.