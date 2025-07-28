Israel Wins Wars, Often Loses What Follows

We may have all recently witnessed a key piece of history play out in the Middle East. "There is a very good chance that you won't be able to understand the 21st century without understanding the Twelve-Day War," former Israeli lawmaker Michael Oren tells David Remnick of the New Yorker. Oren is a frequent critic of Benjamin Netanyahu but nonetheless praises the Israeli leader's military initiative against Iran's nuclear sites, which culminated in US strikes. In the most optimistic scenario, all this plays out in a "new era of stability" for Israel, though Remnick's piece counters with caution and a question: "What is the country becoming?"