This Is the Oscars' Big Winner

Everything Everywhere All At Once came in the Oscar favorite, and it won like one, too, the AP reports. The metaphysical multiverse comedy wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. It won seven awards in all. As for the monologue, while host Jimmy Kimmel didn't dive right into revisiting Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at last year's ceremony, the late-night comedian did have a few jokes about it: If anyone tried any violence this year, Kimmel said, “you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech.” (Neither Rock nor Smith attended this year.) Later in the long ceremony, which restored all awards to the live telecast after stripping some categories from being handed out live last year, he joked, “This kind of makes you miss the slapping a little bit, right?”

Yeoh, Quan, and Curtis all won acting honors for their roles in Everything Everywhere All At Once Sunday while the filmmaking duo known as the Daniels, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, won for both directing and original screenplay. Yeoh became the first Asian woman to best actress. The 60-year-old Malaysian-born Yeoh won her first Oscar for a performance that relied as much on her comic and dramatic chops as it did her kung fu skills. She’s the first best actress win for a non-white actress in 20 years. “Ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you you're past your prime,” said Yeoh, who received a raucous standing ovation.

In winning best director, the Daniels—both 35 years old—won for just their second and decidedly un-Oscar bait feature. They're just the third directing pair to win the award, following Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins (West Side Story) and Joel and Ethan Coen (No Country for Old Men). Scheinert dedicated the award “to the moms of the world.” Best actor went to Brendan Fraser, culminating the former action star’s return to center stage for his physical transformation as a 600-lb. reclusive professor in The Whale. The best-actor race had been one of the closest contests of the night, but Fraser in the end edged Austin Butler. “So this is what the multiverse looks like,” said a clearly moved Fraser, pointing to the Everything Everywhere All at Once crew.

Though Angela Bassett missed on supporting actress, Ruth E. Carter won for the costume design of Wakanda Forever, four years after becoming the first Black designer to win an Oscar, for Black Panther. This one makes Carter the first Black woman to win two Oscars. “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman,” said Carter. “She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film.” Carter dedicated the award to her mother, who she said died last week at 101. See a complete list of Oscar winners here.