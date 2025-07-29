Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Gaza Crisis 'Genocide'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has broken ranks with fellow Republicans and called the humanitarian crisis in Gaza a genocide. "It's the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza," she wrote in a post on X Monday. She is the first Republican in Congress to use the term in connection with Gaza, where experts say a "worst-case scenario of famine is playing out," reports the New York Times .

Greene's remark was part of a longer post criticizing Rep. Randy Fine, one of three Jewish Republicans in the House. In recent social media posts, Fine said there is "no starvation" in Gaza, the Hill reports. He called images of starving children "Muslim terror propaganda" and said, "Release the hostages. Until then, starve away." On Monday, Greene wrote that a "Jewish US Representative calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful," adding, "His awful statement will actually cause more antisemitism."

Greene also shared a post from Republican Rep. Lance Gooden, who said, "We must allow aid to enter Gaza. Ending this hunger crisis will not only spare the lives of children but will strip Hamas of its ability to use innocent children as pawns in their depraved acts of barbarism." Asked Monday about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim there there is "no starvation" in the territory, President Trump said there is "real starvation in Gaza" and "you can't fake that."