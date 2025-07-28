Trump Differs With Netanyahu, Sees 'Real Starvation' in Gaza

Asked Monday about reports of starvation in Gaza, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu could not have been clearer. "There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza," he said, reports the Independent. The problem is that Netanyahu's biggest international ally appears to disagree. At a press conference in Scotland, President Trump was asked whether Netanyahu was correct about starvation:

"I don't know," said Trump, per the Guardian. "Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry. We're giving a lot of money and a lot of food and other nations are now stepping up."