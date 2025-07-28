World | President Trump Trump Differs With Netanyahu, Sees 'Real Starvation' in Gaza 'You can't fake that,' says president By John Johnson Posted Jul 28, 2025 10:48 AM CDT Updated Jul 28, 2025 10:56 AM CDT Copied President Trump speaks with the media during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Asked Monday about reports of starvation in Gaza, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu could not have been clearer. "There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza," he said, reports the Independent. The problem is that Netanyahu's biggest international ally appears to disagree. At a press conference in Scotland, President Trump was asked whether Netanyahu was correct about starvation: "I don't know," said Trump, per the Guardian. "Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry. We're giving a lot of money and a lot of food and other nations are now stepping up." At another point, Trump was more explicit, saying there was "real starvation in Gaza," and "you can't fake that," per NBC News. Israel took steps over the weekend to improve the delivery of food, though international aid groups fear it's not enough. Both Netanyahu and Trump on Monday blamed Hamas for stealing some of the aid being delivered. Read These Next A family hike took a tragic turn in Arkansas on Saturday. White House makes Hegseth put his polygraph away. A new book argues the Sacagawea legend is all wrong. A New Zealand neighborhood is being stalked by a feline laundry thief. Report an error