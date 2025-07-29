3 Men Sentenced in Devastating Gold Heist

Three men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a high-profile heist at a German museum, where hundreds of ancient Celtic gold coins were taken in just nine minutes. A court in Ingolstadt on Tuesday found the trio guilty of gang robbery for the 2022 break-in at the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, Bavaria. Sentences ranged from nearly five years to 11 years behind bars. A fourth man was acquitted of the museum theft but found guilty of other burglaries carried out by the crew, reports the AP .

The November 2022 theft targeted a collection of 483 Celtic coins, dating back to around 100 BC and considered the must stunning find of Celtic gold made in the 20th century. The coins, along with a lump of unworked gold, were originally unearthed in 1999 at an archaeological site in Manching.

Investigators say the thieves disabled local communications by cutting cables at a telecom hub before forcing their way into the museum at 1:26am, smashing a display case, and making off with the treasure, all by 1:35am. The museum did not employ an overnight guard, and the theft wasn't discovered until nearly 10am when staff arrived for work. Much of the hoard remains missing. However, authorities discovered gold lumps on one suspect, suggesting some of the coins may have been melted down—a result archaeologists lament as a significant cultural loss. The prosecution put the coins' value at $1.7 million, per dpa, though archaeologists describe the collection as irreplaceable.