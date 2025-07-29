Experts: 'Worst-Case' Famine Scenario Happening Now in Gaza

The "worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip," the leading international authority on food crises said in a new alert on Tuesday, predicting "widespread death" without immediate action. The alert, still short of a formal famine declaration, follows an outcry over images of emaciated children in Gaza and reports of dozens of hunger-related deaths after nearly 22 months of war. The international pressure led Israel over the weekend to announce airdrops and daily humanitarian pauses in fighting. The United Nations and Palestinians on the ground say desperate crowds continue to overwhelm delivery trucks before they can reach their destinations, reports the AP .

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said Gaza has teetered on the brink of famine for two years, but recent developments have "dramatically worsened" the situation. A formal famine declaration, which is rare, requires the kind of data that the lack of access to Gaza has largely denied. The IPC has only declared famine a few times—in Somalia in 2011, South Sudan in 2017 and 2020, and parts of western Darfur last year. But independent experts say they don't need a formal declaration to know what they're seeing in Gaza. "Just as a family physician can often diagnose a patient she's familiar with based on visible symptoms without having to send samples to the lab ... so too we can interpret Gaza's symptoms. This is famine," said Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation.

An area is classified as being in famine when all three of the following conditions are confirmed: At least 20% of households have an extreme lack of food; at least 30% of children 6 months to 5 years old suffer from acute malnutrition; and at least two people, or four children under the age of 5, per 10,000 are dying daily due to starvation or the interaction of malnutrition and disease. The report says the crisis has reached "an alarming and deadly turning point." It says data indicate that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of Gaza—at its lowest level since the war began—and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City. It says nearly 17 out of every 100 children under the age of 5 in Gaza City are acutely malnourished.