Working Moms Continue to Call It Quits

The Washington Post highlights a pronounced trend in the labor force: Working moms continue to exit. The story cites Census Bureau stats showing that the share of mothers ages 25 to 44 in the workforce has decreased every month this year, adding up to a drop of 3 percentage points from January to June.

The retreat is attributed in part to the continued rollback of remote work that gave mothers the flexibility to work from home while caring for young children. Such flexibility was seen as a big reason many had returned to work after the pandemic.