President Trump Trump Sending National Guard Onto Streets of DC President says crime in the capital is out of control, though stats seems to undermine that By John Johnson Posted Aug 11, 2025 10:08 AM CDT Copied President Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington, as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi look on. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Trump is deploying the National Guard onto the streets of Washington, DC, and placing the district's Metropolitan Police Department under temporary federal control, reports the Washington Post, which describes the moves as an "extraordinary flex of federal power." "I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor and worse," Trump said in a Monday morning news conference. One big part of the initiative is clearing out DC's homeless population, and the White House already had mobilized FBI agents to aid local law enforcement. Now it plans to activate about 800 members of the Guard as well, reports Politico. Before his announcement, Trump declared that DC "will be liberated today!" in a Truth Social post. "I will make our capital great again!" he added, in all caps. "The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER!" Earlier this year, the US Attorney's Office in DC trumpeted a stat that seems to contradict Trump's narrative of crime run amok, notes the New York Times: Violent crime is at a 30-year low in the district. Last week, a high-profile member of the Department of Government Efficiency was car-jacked in DC, and Trump called attention to the attack on Monday. He was "savagely beaten by a band of roving thugs," said Trump. "Can't believe that he's still alive."