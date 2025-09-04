Bones Found During Travis Decker Manhunt Aren't Human

Bones discovered during a high-profile manhunt for a Washington father accused of killing his three daughters have been confirmed as nonhuman, the FBI announced—leaving the search for Travis Decker ongoing, NBC News reports. The discovery of what turned out to be animal bones was made during an August search at the Rock Island Campground in the Cascade Mountains, part of the ongoing effort to track down Decker, who has been missing since his daughters Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found dead at the site on June 2. The children's bodies were reportedly discovered with plastic bags over their heads; DNA linked to Decker was found on the bags. Early autopsies concluded the girls died by suffocation, with their deaths ruled as homicides, KOMO reports.

FBI Seattle special agent W. Mike Herrington noted that while no additional updates are expected from this specific search, the larger investigation continues. Multiple agencies have spent the last three months searching for evidence or signs of Decker's whereabouts. Decker's ex-wife had reported the children missing after he failed to return them at the end of a visit on May 30, but the circumstances did not trigger an Amber Alert, according to the Washington State Patrol. Decker faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with his daughters' deaths. Authorities warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous, and the US Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his arrest.